Township man guilty on five counts of CSC

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A Brandon Township man was found guilty on five counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree on July 27, all of which were incestuous charges.

On May 8, 2018, Brandon deputies were notified by Child Protective Services that a sexual assault make have occurred on a then 17-year-old girl by her biological father, David Dean-Russell Baldwin. The victim spoke with deputies and explained that her father had been sexually assaulting her since November of 2017.

She explained in detail to deputies that her father would ask for sexual favors in return for letting her see friends and to pay her cell phone bill.

The victim also stated she felt like she had to prostitute herself out in order to do things or get things, which made her feel disgusted. She said she would always say no, but Baldwin would keep bugging her or not allowing her to do anything until she agreed. She also stated she did not want to talk to adults about it because she was almost 18 and would be moving out, so she talked to her friends about it. She was also concerned for Baldwin’s safety as he would state he felt guilty and he was “going to get a gun and blow his head off.” She said he would be very protective of her like she was his girlfriend and would make lewd remarks to her. She said one of her friends told someone at their school, which led to CPS being contacted. She says Baldwin also told her that he looks at her as a girlfriend, not as his child, and was trying to teach her what to do and what not do in a relationship.

Deputies spoke with the victim’s friends, who stated that she would have to perform sexual favors to be allowed to see her girlfriend. Deputies then interviewed Baldwin, who said he never touched her in a sexual way and never asked his daughter to perform sexual favors for him. He stated he raises his kids right and wants to protect them from pedophiles.

During their interview, Baldwin said his daughter was lying and making things up so she could go live with her mother. He was asked numerous times to take a polygraph test to clear himself, but he refused.

On June 15, Baldwin was placed under arrest and lodged at Oakland County Jail. Criminal Sexual Conduct is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 10, 2019.