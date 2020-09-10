Township millage rates dip

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The millage rates are going down for this tax year.

“The public should be happy to know that the millage rates are going to go down about half a mill,” said township supervisor Kathy Thurman. “The Fire Department is staying the same, the township operating went down slightly and the police operating went down pretty close to half a mill.”

The changes to be noted for the 2020 tax rates include a Headlee millage reduction fraction in the General Operating millage decreasing it from .9723 to .9652.

The Fire Operating decreased from 3.8 to 3.4, as well as the Fire E&H increasing from .5905 to .9905. The Police Operating also decreased from 4.1204 to 3.6.

Voters approved up to 4.25 mills for the police in November 2018, which had to be levied as the full amount with the Headlee reduction for the first year in 2019.

Total mills for the Township funds are down from 9.4832 in 2019 to 8.9557 in 2020.

“These will begin in the December tax collection,” said Thurman