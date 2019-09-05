Township OKs $2K for Village Blacksmith shop

By Shelby Stewart

Brandon Twp.- At the Tuesday night meeting, the board of trustees voted 6-0 to donate $2,000 to the Old Mill Museum’s blacksmith shop, a project that started in May. Clerk Candee Allen abstained due to her being the historical society treasurer.

“I’m excited about this prospect,” said trustee Bob Marshall. “I think it’s only through understanding our history that we can fully understand our future, I think it’s great.”

The historical society plans to have blacksmithing lessons and demonstrations at the blacksmith shop, and the project will cost around $24,000. The Ortonville Community Historical Society is in need of donations for the historic blacksmith shop project which started this summer. In addition to collection jars being out at Ortonville Ace Hardware, The Citizen, Bueches Food World, Clairmount Cleaners, Hamilton’s Feed and the Old Mill Museum, checks can be made out to OCHS and sent to P.O. box 155, Ortonville, MI, 48462. Since the OCHS is a 501c3, those who donate a check would get a receipt mailed back.