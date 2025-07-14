Township OKs new wage schedule

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday, the Brandon Township board of trustees approved the wage schedule policy amendments for 2026 and 2027.

The wage schedule included the final adjustments from the wage study conducted in 2023.

“The study resulted in wages for employees increasing over two years, and for the officials over three years,” said supervisor Jayson Rumball. “So 2026 has the final portion of the 2023 study, and the across-the-board increase.”

The wage subcommittee was created in 2023, and worked with an outside company to compare wages for Brandon Township employees, including the fire department employees, to surrounding areas. The wage study looked at annual wages for all positions in Addison, Commerce, Groveland, Highland, Holly, Independence, Milford, Oxford, Springfield and White Lake Townships. The study was then updated in June by the subcommittee to reflect the current wages in those communities.

“Wages are reviewed every year as part of the budget process,” said Rumball. “We hired a company to do the original study and the committee reviewed the report and made recommendations to the board. The same was just done this year, only this time we did the report internally versus hiring it out.”

The original wage study compared wages at Brandon to the other communities, and in 2023, the township board approved increases over two years, 2024 and 2025, for township employees and fire department employees, and over three years for elected officials, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The wages were brought up to meet the average of all areas that they examined, as well as the regular incremental increases as recommended by the wage subcommittee.

“We just try to be in the middle,” said Rumball. “Not the top or bottom.”

While the elected position wages have increased with the increments from the wage study, the increases for 2027 only include the regular annual increase.

For example, the supervisor in 2023 made $69,615 annually, which has raised incrementally and will finish out the wage study incremental raises in 2026 with an annual salary of $91,000. Following that, in 2027, it will go up to $94,640, which only accounts for a regular incremental increase as determined by the wage subcommittee. Likewise, the township clerk and treasurer had an annual salary in 2023 of $64,365, which will go up to $86,000 in 2026, followed by $89,640 in 2027.

All positions received an increase for 2026 to adjust to the industry average, as recommended by the subcommittee based on the study. The study also gave salary and hourly wages for surrounding communities regardless of the average hours worked. Brandon Township elected officials work 40 hours per week, as do full-time employees.