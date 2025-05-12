Township OKs OCSO contract, dumps weightmaster

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon Township board of trustees passed two motions relating to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office 2025-2027 contract.

The first was to maintain the current contract relationship with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which passed with a 4-2 vote. Trustees Bob Marshall and Steve Unruh voted against the motion, and clerk Roselyn Blair was absent with notice.

The second motion was to discontinue the weighmaster position with OCSO, effective Sept. 30, 2025.

The contract was originally approved in January, but members of the board had asked to look into the costs of having a separate police force.

“Ultimately, by using Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, it saves us about $60,000 per officer on average,” said Supervisor Jayson Rumball. “And I also discussed potentially having our own department with our township attorney and with our insurance company, and both really advised against having your own department, primarily due to significant liability and the start-up costs and the training costs, and having all that extra responsibility and liability on us versus Oakland County Sheriff’s Office taking that burden off of us.”

At issue were cost hikes put in place on all contracts with the sheriff’s office by Board of Commissioners in November. The cost will result in a 37% increase over the contracted years. There was also an increase in cost for Fire Dispatch Service agreements, including a 7.5% indirect cost as required by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, for 911 dispatch services.

Rumball and Treasurer Dana DePalma compared the cost per officer in areas that have their own police departments, including Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Royal Oak, Madison Heights, White Lake and Waterford. The closest to the number of officers stationed at the OCSO Brandon Substation was Lathrup Village Police Department, which has 11 officers at a cost of $241,295.18 per officer. For the 2025 contract year, the cost per officer for 13.75 officers is budgeted to be $223,018.69 in Brandon, which reflects the ending of the weighmaster position partway through the contract year. The average of all the police departments looked at was $282,103.69 per officer, at varying populations and department sizes.

“Looking at activity, what the officer is doing per day, how many calls, how many runs they’re actually taking, arrests, tickets, traffic stops,” said Unruh. “It would be interesting to see what their performance was. I just need more insight on this.”

DePalma explained the cost break-down per officer was due to varying population and budget sizes, as some departments require larger budgets for more officers based on coverage area.

“The performance doesn’t have anything to do with our budget,” said Rumball.

With rising contact costs, it is anticipated all of those departments will increase in cost as well. The average cost per position reported for the police departments looked at, $282,103.69, is more than the projected budget for Brandon Township’s 2027 contract year with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at $249,267.69.

“You know they’re going to have an increase,” said DePalma. “If we’re already lower than them on what we’re projecting for 2026 and 2027, we’re for sure going to be even lower than them.”

It was also discussed to partner with other communities, but Rumabll said none of the other communities were interested in sharing police officers.

“I’m getting frustrated dealing with the contract with the county that we don’t have any say on anything,” said Unruh. “We’re not even negotiating with the Sheriff’s Office on anything, we’re getting told things. That’s where I’m getting very frustrated.”

Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis also voiced his frustration with the contract costs, but said the 911 dispatch contract with Oakland County dispatch is more efficient for residents. He said that if the fire department had a different dispatch organization, anyone who called 911 would still be calling Oakland County Dispatch, who would take all the necessary information and relay it to the other dispatch organization, who would then dispatch Brandon Fire.

“I understand your frustration, I am equally frustrated,” said Kwapis. “The problem is that our residents will end up paying for that in time delays, from the time the 911 call is answered to the time it is dispatched, and when you’re having a cardiac event, especially needing CPR, time if of the essence. An additional 3-4 minutes could mean the difference between life and death.”

The current Fire Dispatch Agreement with Oakland County and Brandon Township is through 2027.

Kwapis also voiced concerns about the budget if the township had their own department and employee retention, an issue he said happens at fire departments as well.

“You’re going to end up being a training facility,” he said. “When you have a law enforcement officer that’s gone through the additional training, how do you retain that officer that has been trained and keep him from going to another department where maybe he could make another $10,000 or $20,000 a year? Brandon Township can’t afford to be the highest paying community.”

To offset some of the costs, Rumball discussed removing the weighmaster position, which the board approved.

“Lt. Glover and I have talked at length about the weighmaster position, and we do agree that that’s not working out as we thought it would or should,” said Rumball. “So the recommendation is to drop that position, and by doing that, it saves the township $566,350 over the term of the 25-27 contract.”