Township OKs purchase of property

By David Fleet
Atlas Twp. — On Sept. 10, the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 in a special meeting to purchase approximately seven acres just south of the township hall for future use of the township residents. The cost of the vacant property was $135,000.
The township currently owns three acres that will boarder the new property to the south.
“We can do a lot with 10 acres now,” said Jim Busch, Atlas Township supervisor. “Prices are always going to increase and it’s often difficult to find usable property for the township.”
