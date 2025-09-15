Township OKs purchase of property

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Sept. 10, the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 in a special meeting to purchase approximately seven acres just south of the township hall for future use of the township residents. The cost of the vacant property was $135,000.

The township currently owns three acres that will boarder the new property to the south.

“We can do a lot with 10 acres now,” said Jim Busch, Atlas Township supervisor. “Prices are always going to increase and it’s often difficult to find usable property for the township.”