Township OKs Vesper Energy lease agreement for BESS

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — On Sept. 3 during a special meeting the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to enter into a lease agreement with Vesper Energy to locate a Battery Energy Storage System or BESS on township property. The board tabled the lease decision in early August for further study. About 40 individuals attended the meeting.

Township Supervisor Kevin Scramlin, Trustees Keith Weiderhold and Jim Christopher supported the agreement. Treasurer Theresa Bills and Clerk Jenell Keller voted no.

At issue was a property lease agreement with Dallas-based Vesper Energy, who would locate the development of a BESS on township property near The Mines of Groveland Industrial Park on the south side of Grange Hall Road near I-75. The BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. Key in the location is the overhead ITC lines that are necessary for the BESS to operate.

“The original proposed site (for BESS) was located on the far southwest corner of the township,” said Kevin Scramlin, supervisor, during the Aug. 11 township meeting.

“This site was selected without our input and is located close to many homes. If built there the potential for impact on surrounding residents and Holly High School could be significant. By contrast the new site on land we own gives us a measure of control we did not have. It’s located in a less residential area and if the project proceeds as a visual impact would be minimal.”

The BESS issue and other renewable energy projects in Michigan became contentious in 2023, when Gov. Whitmer signed PA 233 into law. The legislation stripped local government and zoning authority from renewable energy projects, including BESS facilities.

“I believe it’s the best we could do with what we were dealt,” said Scramlin following the vote. “Our hands are forced. Moving it (the BESS) is the best we could do. I’m comfortable with the contract, I’m sure that between Bedrock (Express) and the Township we’ll work it out.”

Township Clerk Jenell Keller voted against the lease.

“I felt like we did not have a strong enough lease to commit to energy storage for potentially 40 years,” said Keller, after the meeting. “This issue is probably the most significant decision this board will ever make and with ambiguous language in the lease, along with other concerns, I felt we were doing a disservice to the community to commit to the lease.”

The next step will be the Planning Commission who will work to create a ‘workable incompatible ordinance.’”

The term refers to a local zoning regulation in Michigan for large-scale renewable energy projects, like a BESS, that is stricter than state-mandated standards but still acceptable to developers, allowing them to build under local jurisdiction rather than defaulting to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) process. The idea is to balance community preferences with the need to be attractive enough for developers to voluntarily choose the local route, avoiding the potentially slower and more complex MPSC pathway.

Several people during the meeting questioned an ongoing statewide pending lawsuit challenging PA 233 of which Groveland Township opted to not join.

The litigation pending with PA 233, is brought by a law firm or two that challenges some of the nuances of the act, said Groveland Township Attorney Will Hosler, who attended the meeting.

“It’s (lawsuit) not going to do anything to the act,” responded Hosler to those in the audience.

Hosler emphasized that the legislature, ( those elected) who created PA 233 are the ones that can make change, not the courts. He added, there will be a new set of elected officials in Lansing soon and the $10,000 (cost per township) to join the lawsuit would be a waste of money.

“Any relief from PA 233 will come from the legislature,” he said.