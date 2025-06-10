Township OKs video equipment

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland — On May 12 the Groveland Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to lease video equipment from Guardian Alarm for the township hall for 36 months. The cost of the lease is $4,435 over three years with an additional cost of $79 for monthly services. The 10 camera system will include a 30 day retention and one additional camera on the east side of the township hall due to the location of the outside voting box.

Drop boxes must be distributed equitably, accessible at all hours from the 40th day before an election until 8 p.m. on election day, and monitored by video during the 75 days before an election and on election day.