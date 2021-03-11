Township planning member appointed

Groveland Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to appointed Jeff Penzien to replace Jim Kelty on the township planning commission.

Jeff along with wife Karen have been residents of the township since 1998.

“We have grown accustomed to the open space, abundance of nature and serenity that surrounds us,” said Penzien.

“As a new member of the planning commission, I’m genuinely honored to have this opportunity to serve our community in a more meaningful way, especially at this stage of my life, when I’m most appreciative of all the intrinsic qualities that make Groveland Township such a great to live and raise a family.”

Penzien studied Political Science at Grand Valley State University and earned a law degree from the University of Toledo in 1998. He practiced law locally for 13 years – primarily civil litigation – and eventually made the transition to the insurance claims field in 2011. Penzien served as a claim manager with a municipal risk insurance company for about 5 years where a large percentage of policyholders were governmental entities, predominantly Michigan Townships. He currently is a Liability Claim and Litigation Manager with a Michigan-based property and casualty insurance company.

Jeff and Karen have four children, Logan, 20, Garrett, 18, Kyleigh, 17 and Ellie, 13, all born and raised in the community.