Township road limestone, treatments

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- A few miles of township road will be a whole lot sweeter this spring.

On March 21, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to resurface with limestone three miles of roads and also apply Perma-Zyme to help solidify the surface.

At a cost of $85,110 limestone will be applied on Henderson Road between Coolidge and Kipp roads. Then, for $19,359 Perma-Zyme will be mixed with water and sprayed on the road.

The first application of Perma-Zyme in the township was on Sept. 25, 2013 when a mile section of Walker Road between Hill and Maple roads was treated with Perma-Zyme, which among other natural ingredients includes molasses. The liquid product which uses three-five gallons pails for about a mile roadway. The product material works to stabilize the clay particles into a slate/shale type material providing a bond that’s environmentally safe and is hard like concrete.

“The product is not new, it’s been in use for more than 45 years, but it’s new to the Midwest about 10 years ago,” said Royal Marty, chief executive officer of Henderson Nevada-based Substrata, product supplier. “The product is plant-based and natural. Once the product is mixed into about 6 inches of material on the road it will be compacted and then stiffen the road base. After it’s cured water will run off the material. It’s a permanent treatment that will also help eliminate dust and extend the life of the road.”

Perma-Zyme has been used throughout Genesee, Barry, Missaukee, and Oakland counties, said Marty.

“Our partnerships with each county are invaluable to us and we provide the support each county needs to be successful using Perma-Zyme,” he added.

Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor said improving the township assets along with making tax dollars work is paramount.

“We proved the product worked on Walker Road many years ago,” said Kautman-Jones. “While the road needs attention now, Perma-Zyme is a viable tool for road care.”