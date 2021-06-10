Township sewer subcommittee set

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular meeting Monday night, the township board of trustees voted 7-0 to create a sewer subcommittee and appoint trustees Bob Marshall and Steve Unruh to it. As supervisor, Jayson Rumball is a member of the subcommittee as well.

“When Brian Coburn was here from the Water Resources Commission, he did recommend that we start a sewer subcommittee,” said Rumball. “And in my talks with our county commissioner Mike Spisz, he did recommend that as well.”

The purpose of the subcommittee is to find alternative funding options for the possible sewer project along M-15. The two-phase project would run larger sewer pipes down Dixie Highway from Genesee County, then over to M-15 in the second phase to service the commercial district and some lake-front residential.

“If we cannot secure enough funding form the ARP (American Rescue Plan) or other funding sources, we need to explore other ways to pay for that,” said Rumball.