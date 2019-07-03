Township Taco Bell on the way but delayed

By Shelby Stwart

Staff Writer

The construction of the Tacobell in Brandon Township is currently on hold.

“We were told that Tacobell is having a hard time getting a contractor,” said township trustee and planning commission member Kris Kordella.

The Taco Bell, which is planned to be on the north side of Genisys Credit Union on M-15, was approved in January.

“They were having trouble with the contracted costs that they were getting in from their bids,” said Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “So right now Tacobell is official on hold. Costs are really high.”

The move comes after the planning commission was told earlier in the year that the company was ready to break ground in the spring, and there is no word on when the project will be up and running again.

“It seems like that with all the contractors right now,” said trustee Dana DePalma.