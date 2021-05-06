Township to consider Dixie Highway sewer project

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- A proposed township sewer plan along Dixie Highway could be the key to anchor a stronger business district.

The plan for the Dixie Highway sewer project is to connect with the Genesee County sewer system near I-75 and Dixie Highway heading south to Grange Hall Road, then turn west to I-75 and the proposed 128 acre township business park. The project would include Shannon Industries, Oakland County Parks, the MDNR State Park. The cost of the project was estimated at $40 million with funding provided by those businesses and governmental entities along Dixie Highway and $25 million—a local share of Oakland County’s $244 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) to provide short-term recovery and long-term transformation.

“Our first priority for this funding from the American Rescue Plan has to be continuing our fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring economic recoveries,” said David Coulter, Oakland County Executive in a news release. “But we also will have the opportunity to take on some transformational projects that will help improve the lives of our residents and businesses. This group of advisers can provide invaluable insight into the needs in the community.”

In late April the 31 member task force established by Coulter gathered to discuss how the $244 million will be divided. Chris Barnett, Orion Township supervisor is one of the task force members.

“The first meeting was organizational,” said Barnett. “Right now we don’t have a clear direction on the funding. Everything is in play.”

Township Supervisor Bob DePalma along with other local officials say the funding is important for the community.

“The sewers principle benefit would be environmentally beneficial for the DNR lands which need a major upgrade to their treatment plant just to stay open, Oakland County could use the sewer at the parks and other developments in Holly, such as Shannon Industries,” said DePalma. “The project would be good for the environment and good for the economy of the township. Right now the funding from the county is available, it’s the chance of a lifetime for the community.”

DePalma along with Holly Township Supervisor George Kullis have been collaborating on project to improve the economic landscape following the development of the Holly-Oaks ORV Park which opened last year.

The draw of the park along with other factors will foster revenues in both Groveland and Holly townships where business districts are limited.