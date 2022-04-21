Township to consider two marijuana ordinances

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp- On May 9, township board of trustees is expected to consider two ordinances regarding marijuana growing in the community. The first reading and public hearing will be held at township board of trustees meeting.

An ordinance will address the non-retail aspects of commercial marijuana growth in the township—the large Class C growers and those that deliver or test the product.

A second ordinance, will consider the rights of individuals to grow their own marijuana or for up to five caregivers.

“One of the issues, we are going to require (is) if you are growing marijuana or a caregiver for five people it must be a resident owner occupied dwelling,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “None of this I bought a house for $300,000-$400,000 and nobody lives there, (then) strangers come and take care of the (marijuana) crop.”

For renters, there must be written permission from the property owner stating that marijuana will be grown on the property, he added

The ordinances will also eliminate outbuildings for growing and limiting the growing area to 25 percent of the living area.

“The language is created toward, what we think, the state intended it to do in the first place, (that) is make it viable for people that wanted (to grow marijuana) and not have loopholes in it big enough to drive semis through,” DePalma said.

The marijuana ordinances were derived following a March 9 meeting to discuss updating township ordinances. The focus of the meeting was to contend with marijuana issues and problems in the township, along with attracting commercial grow operations to the township.

“It’s incumbent on us to honor the intent of the marijuana laws for those growing it, while not encouraging the abuses of the situation,” he said..

The parameters of the ordinances discussed included allowing for the large Class C growers to take advantage of the township property under development on commercial property near Grange Hall and (I-75) Exit 101. In addition the ordinance will now take care of the problems that have crept up lately in regards to ‘potential black market growers,” or Home Occupations that are allowed under the current law.

In November of 2018, voters in Michigan passed Proposal 1, the Michigan Taxation and Regulation of Marijuana Act, to legalize recreational cannabis.

In 2008, the state passed the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act. According to state law, a caregiver may have up to five patients registered and can grow up to 12 plants for each of them. If the caregiver is a patient and has five patients, they can grow up to 72 cannabis marijuana plants.

However, while the state provides limits, marijuana growers in the township are allegedly going beyond what is legal.