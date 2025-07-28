Township to host old tire collection, disposal event

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — Thanks to a recent expansion of a scrap tire grant, area communities will tread much less on the environment.

From 9 a.m.-noon, the first Saturday from August to December 2025, Holly, Groveland and Rose township residents can drop off car and truck tires at no charge at 4092 Grange Hall Road, Holly. All car and truck tires must be rim free. Call the township for no rim tractor tires.

Earlier this year Amy Hillman, assistant to the Holly Township supervisor and code enforcer applied for a Scrap Tire Market Development Grant The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The $15,000 grant now allows Holly, Groveland and Rose townships a location to drop off residents free disposal of passenger car and truck tires at no charge. In Michigan used tires are banned in landfills.

“It’s going to be a great service to our residents to clean up the community,” said Kevin Scramlin, Groveland Township supervisor. “There’s a lot of old tires around the township.”

It will be the second year for the Scrap Tire grant for Holly, said Hillman who estimated more than 3,000 used tires were collected and property disposed of in 2024.

“It’s a major health and safety for the community,” said Hillman. “We found in the first year of the grant many people hang onto the old tires due to the cost of disposal and many just don’t have a place to take them.”

EGLE officials say through these efforts, the program seeks to improve the scrap tire regulatory landscape with higher rates of compliance, fewer occurrences of illegal tire operations (i.e. illegal hauling and dumping), the creation of more viable markets for tire materials, and the eventual establishment of a tire market based on circular economy principles.

Key in the tire removal are the control of nesting mosquito larvae. Tires can retain water and heat for long periods of time, which accelerates the growth of mosquitoes.