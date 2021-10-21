Township to host waste services public hearing

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-At 5:30, Nov.15 the township board of trustees will host a public hearing to consider trash and recycling proposals. In addition, the township will also consider increasing the assessment for trash and recycling from $125 per year to $194 per year or a $5.75 per month increase. In comparison Village of Goodrich residents are paying $189.60 for trash and recycling collection, currently in their fifth year with Republic Services.

“If there is an increase in the assessment it needs to be done in November,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “The township cannot operate the trash and recycling at a deficit. As many of you know we had an extremely difficult time with the service of the current provider. And there are serval items that are giving us cause to consider looking for another trash and recycling company.The board has to be able to understand the needs of the community.”

Township officials and staff say they have received hundreds of calls regarding the service of Emterra Environmental, the township’s waste management service. Earlier this year the company announced recycling bins would not be emptied for several weeks. The company attempted to remedy the issue by leaving a dumpster in the parking of the township offices on Gale Road.

“For us (here at the township) it felt like it completely hijacked the whole staff,” said Katie Vick, township clerk. “Every day of the week for about a month. It was like, ‘please don’t make us answer another phone call.’ They (Emterra) never really adapted to us.”

As a result of the trash and recycling issues the township received a credit of16 cents per household from Emterra. Other communities that were serviced by Emterra received notifications regarding the halt in recycling services, however, Atlas Township did not.

“Every time I could make contact with someone at Emterra I never felt the corporate office was being totally honest as to what was happening,” said Kautman-Jones. “We’ve continued to have a host of complaints. I’m looking at what is in the best interest of everybody.”

As a result of the service issues the township reached out to two area companies regarding a new waste pick up service.

Gary Hicks, municipal services manager for Republic Services attended the township meeting. Republic Services is a U.S. based recycling and nonhazardous solid waste disposal company, which includes more than 35,000 employees in 41 states with more than 16,000 vehicles. They service several area communities including the Village of Goodrich, Mundy and Fenton townships.

“Based on the conversations with this board, they are doing a good job of asking questions and doing their homework,” said Hicks.

Pat Major, township trustee expressed concern regarding Republic’s automated system where residents use two provided 64 gallon plastic carts with an attached hinged lid for recycling and trash. The recycling is picked up every two weeks while the trash pick up will be weekly.

“There are a whole lot of people in Atlas Township that bring their trash to the road in the back of a pickup because their driveway is so long,” said Major. “I for one can’t lift one of those (carts) in the back of my pickup truck. I know there are driveways that are 100 feet long and for an elderly person to wheel that out is not the easiest thing.”

Hicks responded to the concern.

“(Our current customers find) The satisfaction with the carts in the rural areas where they are no longer dealing with critters (getting in the trash) and the recycling (material) blowing (out of the bin),” he said. “You’ll find the satisfaction (with the carts) in the rural areas will be higher.”

The township has been with Emterra for about nine years.

In November 2012, Emterra Environmental USA, a family owned and operated company, providing trash collection and recycling services to municipalities, residents, businesses and institutional customers took over collection of household refuse in the township.

The Burlington, Ontario based company will now operate in Flint after purchasing contracts from the bankrupt Richfield Landfill, Inc. The company filled for bankruptcy on Oct. 19 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Flint, before Judge Daniel Opperman. The decision includes liquidation of millions of dollars of assets, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court records.