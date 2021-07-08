Township trail project set to expand west

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- A trail between Atlas and Grand Blanc Township will soon be a little closer.

In May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4469 which appropriated $37.8 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants that will support 76 recreation projects and land purchases throughout Michigan. The grants were recommended by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board in December 2020. The funding was part of $27,289,600 with 30 acquisition grants and $10.5 million for 46 development grants.

Of the development funding approved, a grant of $300,000 was awarded for the expansion of the Iron Belle Trail from Atlas Township to Grand Blanc Township along the south side of Perry Road. The trail will connect an existing trail on Gale Road.

Barry June, township trustee said with the recent MNRTF grant along with a private donation of $100,000, a challenge grant of $580,000 and a $850,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) competitive grant that uses federal transportation funds, the project is now ready to head west toward the township boarder.

“Our goal was to go along Perry Road to White Trail Drive,” said June. “But, the trail expansion from Atlas will stop just short due to funding at Mancour Drive. It’s just before the bridge over Thread Creek.”

The 10-feet-wide, 1 1/2 mile extension will fall about 3/4 of a mile short.

“The next step will be engineering and we’ll start construction in 2023,” added June. “The final section will include a bridge over Thread Creek via Mancour Drive.”

The matching funds will come from the township recreational pathways fund. Revenue is generated by a millage of .125 or $6.25 per year taxable value $100,000 was first approved by township voters in November 2014. Currently the trail fund grows at a rate of about $40,000 per year.

Once that moves forward the Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid will have extensive trails established.

The township section of the trail was OK’d in October 2018 when the board of trustees voted to move forward on extending the Gale Road trail west to the Grand Blanc line and Vasser Road. The 2.25 mile trail will include 1.75 miles in the township and .5 miles in Grand Blanc Township.

Once the approved pathway from Atlas heads west along Perry Road to Grand Blanc Township local groups have a vision of a system of trails connecting neighborhoods, businesses, recreational areas and people throughout their community and, ultimately statewide.

“The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund supports quality outdoor recreation, giving Michiganders the ability to safely enjoy the outdoors and boosting local economies,” said Whitmer. “This funding is crucial to helping communities utilize their natural resources and make Michigan’s public spaces more accessible and attractive to residents and visitors. I am proud to sign this piece of bipartisan legislation into law and support Michigan’s recreational resources and economy.”

This round of grant funding includes continued support of trail systems, specifically those with broad regional and statewide impact and connectivity.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board considered 136 applications seeking more than $60 million in funding.

The Iron Belle Trail, a state project which seeks to establish two continuous trails, one for biking and one for hiking, from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula. Currently, more than 70 percent of the hiking and biking Iron Belle Trails are completed statewide.