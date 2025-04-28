Township trustee completes MTA Governance Academy

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Grand Rapids — Earlier this month Tracy Butcher, Atlas Township trustee, completed the Michigan Townships Association’s (MTA) Township Governance Academy (TGA).

Butcher was recently honored during a recognition ceremony before nearly 1,000 of her township peers at the Association’s Annual Conference, March 31-April 3, in Grand Rapids.

“The Township Governance Academy has been an invaluable experience, providing me with comprehensive understanding of township governance,” she said. “While many of the principles align with my background in business, education and leadership, this program deepened my knowledge and honed my skills specifically for public service at the township level.”

TGA is a voluntary credentialing program intended to provide township officials and leaders with cutting-edge knowledge and expanded skills needed to assist in making more effective decisions for the benefit of their township.

Butcher is serving her first term on the Atlas Township board, following her election as trustee in November 2024. She previously served on the township’s master plan advisory council. A local business owner, she has been an officer for the Goodrich Atlas Chamber of Commerce, including as its secretary and acting secretary and has been chamber treasurer since 2022.