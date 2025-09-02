Township, village grapple over building inspector fees

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Ortonville village council voted to postpone discussions about building inspector fees until their September meeting.

In 2022, the council entered into a yearly contract with Brandon Township for use of their building official for building inspection services. At the time, the annual rate was $7,000. Their current contract is for $8,500.

The township’s building official, Jason Wilton, is also the Brandon Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshall.

“We have to decide soon, but not this minute,” said village president Ken Quisenberry. “I’m certain we’re not in a position to decide what we’re going to do for a building inspector.”

According to township supervisor Jayson Rumball, the annual contract cost with the village covers inspection fees, as each inspection has a separate fee.

“For instance, if you have a project that needs a plumbing inspection and an electrical inspection, that’s two fees,” he said. “We try to keep the building department funded by inspection and permit fees, and that rate goes toward the cost of paying the inspectors.”

Wilton oversees the inspections, which are contracted out to licensed inspectors in their prospective fields as required by state law.

“We do have the option to have state inspectors come in,” said Village Manager Matt Ryan.

At the moment, Wilton is not providing building department services to the village, as the village has not paid their annual fees for 2024 or 2025, according to Rumball.

“Wilton is here, he can take care of business quickly, whereas if you contract out, you have to wait,” said council member Kay Green. “He’s always enjoyed working with the community.”

Green also expressed that the village should pay their past fees, regardless of if they continue to contract with the township or not.

“We won’t find a better deal,” said president pro tempore Melanie Nivelt. “Planning Commission did reach out to some other areas to find out what they pay their inspectors and how it works, and we won’t get a better deal.”

Ryan also said they could explore the option of creating their own building department and seeing what the costs and processes associated with that would be. The issue is expected to come back at the September regular meeting.