Track & Field: Goodrich Lady Martians win MHSAA Region 19-2

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

North Branch — On May 17, the Goodrich Martians traveled to North Branch for the 2025 19-2, a 15 team Track and Field Regional meet that included some of the top teams in the state.

“The North Branch weather was less than desirable for athletes and spectators,” said Coach Al Warden. “The rain stayed away but the 56-degree temperature and the 20-mph wind coming out of the North dampened record times but not the efforts and hearts of the athletes.”

The Goodrich Girls won the meet with a score of 140 points and the second-place team scored 100.75.

“Consider there are 17 events and the scores do not necessarily reflect how intense an event can be,” said Warden. “Third and fourth place in shot put were separated by half-inch.”

•4 X 800 meter relay Goodrich Girls first place Alivia Ottinger, Ava Clark, Kamryn Lauinger and Kayla Shellenbarger, (10:20).

•100-meter Olivia Millerd fifth (14.09).

•200 meter, Layla Jordan second place (28.19) and Olivia Millerd forth (28.49).

•400-meter, Layla Jordan first (59.1) and Claire Brown seventh (1:04.6).

“At this point in the meet, it was apparent that winds out of the north would have a direct negative impact on all the finishing times but not on the spirit of the athletes,” said Warden.

•800 meter first Layla Jordan (2:24.10), Kayla Shellenbarger second (2:29.17) and Kamryn Lauinger fourth (2:31.72).

•1,600 meter Kayla Schellenbarger first (5:10.48), Kamryn Lauinger second (5:12.82), Layla Jordan fourth (5:13.23) and Alivia Ottinger sixth (5:35.32).

•3,200 meter Kayla Shellenbarger (11:21.48), Lauinger fourth (11:49.72) and Alivia Ottinger fifth (11:53.23).

“Shellenbarger was projected by many to finish fifth (in the 3,200) but with a smart strategy she was in the middle of the pack,” said Warden. “In about the sixth and seventh lap Kayla moved to third then on the back stretch of lap eight she moved to second, and on the final turn she took the lead to win.”

• 300 meter hurdles Natalie Steward third (51.62).

•4 x 100- meter relay Maggie Francis, Kayla Hariston, Leah Peck and Oliver Millerd, fourth (52.96).

•4 X 200-meter relay Maggie Francis, Kayla Hariston, Leah Peck and Oliver Millerd fourth (1:49.96).

•4 x 400 meter relay Claire Brown, Natalie Steward, Maggie Francis, and Kayla Hariston.

•Discus Alisia Andrea, personal best (94 feet 3 inches).

“A surprise to many as she was throwing against a strong crosswind,” said Warden.

•Long jump, Claire Brown personal best (15 feet-1 inch).

•Pole vault, Brooklyn Jordan sixth 7 feet 3 inches. “A personal best for this Freshmen first year vaulter,” said Warden. “I was intrigued and pleased with the strategy of the coaching staff in preparation for this important meet. Most may not consider Track and Field a sport that requires much strategy but be assured with 17 events their decisions made a significant difference in the final tally.”

Goodrich Varsity Boys Track finished sixth.

•4 X 800 meter relay Trevor Gutheridge, Charles McCallum, Gavin Ottinger and Cole Winter eighth (9:17.05).

•100-meter Van Schojan sixth 12.15 and Jakoby Lagat eighth (12:32).

•800-meter Charles McCallum, freshman, best race of the year (2:22.80).

•1,600-meter, Cole Winter fourth (4:39.44).

•3,200-meter Cole Winter first (10:05.12) and Gavin Ottinger personal best (10:39.85).

“Cole was not to be denied a trip to the state meet winning the event,” said Warden.

•4 X 100-meter relay, Tanner Mazich, Jakoby Lagat, Adrian Delao and Van Schojan third, (45.86).

•4 x 200-meter relay, Tanner Mazich, Adrian Delao, Gavin Valley, and Van Schojan sixth (1:35.02).

•4 X 400-meter relay, Stily Spassov, Jason Waring and Trevor Gutteridge, (3:49.92) season best.

•High Jump Gavin Valley second 6 feet 2 inches earning a trip to the State Meet, and Tyler Davis sixth (5 feet-7 inches).

“As always, effort is much more important than time, or height, or distance,” said Warden. “The goal is higher, farther, faster, not higher, farther, faster, than an opponent. Simply higher, farther and faster than you were in the past.”

Check out all the results www.athletic.net.