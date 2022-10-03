Trina Evans

Trina Dawn Evans age 52, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after her
courageous 6-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Trina was born on October 12, 1969, in Pontiac, Michigan to Ruth Ann Nevala and Larry Richardson and
raised by Donald Nevala in Ortonville, Michigan. As a graduate from Oakland University in 1993, Trina
began her professional sales career which suited her perfectly using her gift to find a connection with
clients utilizing her outgoing personality and professionalism. Trina ended her career at EssilorLuxottica
Eyewear. With Trina’s love for fashion and the thought of being an entrepreneur, Trina and her business
partner Melissa made that dream a reality with the opening of Mainstream Boutique in Oxford,
Michigan in 2020.
Trina is survived by her loving husband Sam and her beautiful daughter Kennedy, parents Don and Ruth
Ann Nevala, siblings Kim Strong (Dan), Keri Foree (Scott), and Kam Nevala (Kris), and blessed with many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Everyone knew Trina! Blessed with her gift to make everyone feel welcome, you would soon realize that
her quick wit, sick and funny sense of humor, positive energy, and selflessness was everything you
wanted in a friend. Trina was always the life of the party even when there was no party.
Trina knew how to live life to the fullest with her love for music and concerts, adventures, playing
vacation coordinator (e.g., Julie McCoy) for the bi-yearly warm weather vacations, her quick trip to the
store turning into hours of shopping, spending time with family and friends and checking out the latest
restaurants for new drinks.
She has touched so many lives and has left a huge impression that will be greatly missed by many.
“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”
Author unknown
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at:
Village Funeral Home
135 South Main Ortonville, MI 48462
10/6/22 – 2pm-8pm open to everyone
10/7/22 – 2pm-8pm open to everyone
11/11/22 – Celebration of Life 6pm dinner @ 7:30pm
Location: Gallery Steel 2248 Culver Rd Waterford, MI 48238
Her family has requested that you respect their wishes by not sending flowers. Thank you
