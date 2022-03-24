Troopers save man from frozen pond

Groveland Twp.- At 11:30 p.m., March 16, Michigan State Troopers responded to 6000 block of Groveland Road, following a report of a missing person. Troopers learned that a autistic adult male had left his group home. Troopers responded and immediately launched a search with the assistance MSP Canine unit.

Approximately two hours into the search, troopers were notified of a person that had fallen through the ice approximately 4.5 miles from the group home. When troopers arrived on the scene, they were directed to the location of a pond and could hear a person calling for help.

Without hesitation troopers headed onto the ice to rescue the man who had fallen through and was submerged up to his chest. Troopers recognized the individual was suffering from hypothermia.

As soon as they walked onto the ice, one of the troops fell through and proceeded to continue heading toward the subject by breaking the ice in front of him with his fists.

A second trooper was able to reach the man without falling through and were able to hoist the man out of the water. Both troopers dragged the man to shore. The 30 year old man, now identified as the missing male, was subsequently transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital-Grand Blanc for treatment. The individual is expected to make a full recovery. Both troopers were uninjured.