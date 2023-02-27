Trovato selected to Team Michigan Alpine Ski Racing

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — A Brandon High School junior has been selected to be a member of Team Michigan for Alpine Ski Racing.

Anthony Trovato is one of 12 high school boys and 12 high school girls asked to be on the team, and will represent Michigan at the US Ski and Snowboard 2023 Eastern High School Championships March 3-5 in New Hampshire.

“It means a lot, it’s defininetely one of my biggest goals to make this year,” said Trovato. “It’s pretty cool to make Team Michigan, and it’s nice to see all that training and hard work pay off.”

Trovato has been skiing since he and his family lived in Italy, and he enrolled in a ski school.

“They held a small race, just me and my friends, and I won,” he said. “When I moved back to the US, I saw there was a ski racing team, so I joined.”

Selection for Team Michigan is based on a US point list based on the athlete’s race career and a US head-to-head scored event. Team Michigan will compete against several other states in Slalom and Giant Slalom. Trovato is also a member of the Brandon/Flushing/Everest Ski Team, and has been for three years. This is also his second year as co-captain.

“It’s helped me make a lot of friends over the years, and it’s a skill I’ll be able to use my whole life,” said Trovato. “No matter where I am, I can ski.”

Trovato plans to attend college for engineering, and hopes to ski at the collegiate level.