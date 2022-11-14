True grit: Martians score late to win District Crown

By David Fleet

Editor

GOODRICH — It’s all about grit.

On Oct. 4 the Goodrich Martians rallied back from a 9-0 defect in the fourth quarter to knock off the Freeland Falcons 10-9 to take the District Championship. The win was in the second round of the Division 4 MHSAA playoffs.

“This team never quits,” said Tom Alward, taking his Martians to a 10-1 season. “The time of possession was in their favor, total plays were in their favor, and they out scored us until the fourth quarter. Still this team had the grit and determination to win the game.”

Despite turning the ball over four times with just 10 seconds left in the game a field goal won the game for the Martians. The Falcons out gained the Martians 156 yards to 149 yards of total offense.

“It was all about defense,” said Alward. “Freeland laid 61 points on North Branch the week before and we held them without an offensive touchdown. Their only touchdown was a return on a blocked kick. This team finds a way to get it done, they are a special bunch.”

The district title was the fourth in team history for the Martians.