Trustees OK Ridge Road project

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — On Aug. 21 the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to approve $440,000 for ditching, tree removal and the reestablishment of the roadway of Ridge Road from the end of the pavement to Lake Shore Drive. The tree removal is an estimated $170,000 of the cost.

“Nothing has been done to the road in 70 or 80 years,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “Maintenance was done, but nothing substantial. We are not paving it. The issue is the section (of the road) near the pavement by Arbor on the Lake going south.”

The project was surveyed by Rowe Engineering.