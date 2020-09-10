Two appointed to township boards

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Tuesday night, the township board voted 7-0 to appoint Scott Broughton to the Fire Authority board as well as to appoint Jason Gault to the Board of Review.

Past treasurer Terri Darnall was on the Fire Authority Board, but she resigned before the term was over. Likewise, Broughton was the alternate on the Board of Review, but now that he was appointed treasurer, he is not able to fill that role.

“With Scott being treasurer, we not only lost our appointment on the Fire Authority, but now we have an opening on our board of review,” said Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “So Jason Gault has filled out an application for that position and I would like to appoint him as an interim alternate for the rest of the term.”

Broughton’s term will finish out Terri’s appointment, ending November 20, 2020.

“I’m actually proud to be on it, I just wish it was for a longer term,” said Broughton. “I don’t even know if they’re going to meet again during that time.”

Gault will take Broughton’s seat as the alternate member on the Board of Review, which is a member to fill in when one of the other members are unavailable. His term will end on Dec. 31, 2020.