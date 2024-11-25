Two hospitalized in Orion Township condo explosion, many homeless

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Orion Twp. — A massive explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums on Tuesday evening destroyed at least one condominium and heavily damaged several others, authorities said.

Two people with critical injuries were transported to the hospital, and a couple more individuals sustained minor injuries, said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

The explosion occurred around 6:23 p.m., Nov. 19 and brought first responders from more than a dozen local surrounding agencies to the condo complex on Waldon Road between Baldwin and Joslyn roads, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

“At the current time, we are looking at having 18 units that are completely destroyed or need significant investigation in order to make sure that they are safe for occupancy. There are another 12 units that are being questioned for their stability,” Allen said during a press conference on Wednesday.

A fire engulfed at least one of the condos. Fire crews battled the blaze and worked with Consumers Energy to control a gas-fed fire on one side of the building, Allen said.

Christopher Fultz, vice president of Consumers Energy gas operations, said crews were sent to Keatington New Town condos on Tuesday to turn off the natural gas “to help make the scene safe so firefighters could battle the blaze to contain the fire.”

The fire department used drones to survey the damage, and once fire crews were able to completely extinguish the fire they began searching for survivors, Allen said.

Two people who were initially unaccounted for were later discovered to be away from their home at the time of the explosion.

“We were able to confirm (Wednesday) morning after talking to the hospitals that the two people who were transported to the hospital in serious condition, one person is in non-critical stable condition and the other person is in guarded (condition), which we consider between serious and stable condition so we are seeing improvements in their health,” Allen said.

Firefighters left the scene about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but were back later that morning to begin “a big methodical dig in order to be able to start the investigation into the cause and origin of the explosion,” Allen said.

Allen said he expects the investigation into the exact cause and origin of the explosion to take one to four weeks.

“For something like this, one week is usually the minimum. We want to make sure that we’re slow and methodical. I use the reference; I hate to say that it’s the light bulb over here that did something when it’s actually the light bulb over here. So, our team is very slow and methodical to make sure that they don’t miss anything and their investigation,” Allen said. “This could take three or four weeks to do the entire investigation.”

Assistance: American Red Cross 1-800-RED-CROSS; Orion Twp. Hall 248-391-0304, ext. 2009. Woodside’s Village Food Pantry, 248-391-1900. Love INC. of Northern Oakland County 248-693-4357.

To donate: Gift cards label “Keatington” boxes at Orion Center, Orion Township Hall, Oxford American Legion Hall and Great Lakes Athletic Club. Clothing and food donations Woodside Bile Church. Mental health needs North Oakland Community Coalition, online noccmi.org.