Two killed on M-15 in Brandon Township head on collision

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation deputies and the Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on S. Ortonville Road north of Oak Hill Road in Brandon Township at 12:24 p.m. on May 26.

The crash occurred when a 52-year-old resident of the township was driving northbound on S. Ortonville Road when he crossed the center yellow dividing line partially into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a vehicle driving southbound driven by a 71-year-old resident of the township.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and each driver was wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

“Witnesses said there appeared to be no braking by the vehicle that crossed the center line, and there were no skid marks to indicate braking, no brake lights,” said OCSO Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “At this point it’s still under investigation.”

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, and it is unknown at this time why the responsible vehicle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane.