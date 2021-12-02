Two new funding sources for eyed for dam repair

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- A new source of funding could soon be available to upgrade the village dam.

On Nov. 8, the village council authorized Village Administrator/Clerk Sheri Wilkerson to work with Kevin Cook project manager of Wade Trim to secure funding through a proposed Dam Risk Reduction Revolving Loan Fund.

The council is expected to discuss the possible funding during the Dec. 13 meeting.

“There are two new funding sources through the State’s American Rescue Plan Act that may help fund much needed dam repair,” said Wilkerson. “Wade Trim will work to investigate the requirements and possibilities of the pending legislation.”

Currently a package of infrastructure bills with bi-partisan political and business sector support will be considered in the Michigan Senate. Michigan Senate Bill 565, which proposes $2.5 billion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for water and other infrastructure projects, will be considered by the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The bill funds a new state revolving loan fund created to provide loans to owners for projects that address dam infrastructure and risk reduction, similar to the aging Goodrich Dam. A total of $650 million would be allocated for this purpose. An additional $30 million is also proposed for two new programs.

The Dam Risk Reduction Revolving Loan Fund Emergency Dam Safety Grants ($15 million) would award grants to owners to complete the repair, alteration or removal of a dam, or reconstruction of a failed dam. Applicants would be required to provide a 25 percent match.

Emergency Dam Safety Action Fund ($15 million): This program would fund remedial or corrective actions by MI-EGLE or the local municipality that reduce significant safety risks posed by dams when an owner is unable or unwilling to take such action.