Twp. man jailed following assault

On Jan. 31, at 3:08 a.m., Brandon deputies responded to a report of assault and battery.

Deputies were dispatched for a woman crying and asking for help. Deputies made contact with the woman, who said she had gotten back from a local bar and got in bed to go to sleep when her boyfriend, Zaky Elkour, came in and woke her up. She said he told her to get ready to go to Detroit, and she told him she was not going anywhere and that she wanted to sleep.

She said he became angry and began to punch her all over. She said his friend pulled him off of her and held him back while she got dressed. She said he then got lose and went after her again, grabbing her by the neck and choking her, and slammed her to the floor. She said he then punched her again while she was on the floor. His friend again grabbed Elkour and pulled him off of her. She said he then grabbed her IPhone and Apple Watch and went outside and threw them in the lake. She said she then ran out of the house and got in her vehicle. The driver’s side window was down, and Elkour was able to grab onto the steering wheel and turn it. Since the vehicle was in reverse, it cased the vehicle to reverse into a snow bank and get stuck. She then began to blow the horn in hopes someone would help her, which is when Elkour and his friend took off on foot. Deputies attempted to locate Elkour with no success. They went back to the residence with the victim so she could gather her belongings.

Deputies submitted a warrant request, and a warrant was issued. Later that day, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to have Elkour in it. Deputies observed him in the back seat. He was advised that he was under arrest on a warrant and was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned at the 52-2 District Court on charges of unarmed robbery, domestic assault, and reckless driving on Feb. 3.

As of press time, Elkour remained in Oakland County Jail on $50,000 surety cash bond with no 10 percent.