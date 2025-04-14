U.S. Small Business Administration to provide advice, options

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — At 8 a.m., April 17, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville will host Ortonville Chamber Coffee Connect.

This month Brandon Adolph from the Detroit office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a government agency that helps small business owners in Michigan and across the country, will provide advice and options for small business owners on disaster relief, loans and grants, counseling and more through the SBA. The discussion will also cover counseling, access to capital, and information on SBA’s four federal contracting certification programs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration provides counseling, capital, contracting expertise and disaster recovery assistance. The Michigan District Office deploys its team into the state’s 83 counties to engage the ecosystem to identify the needs in the various counties, cities, and communities to communicate the resources offered free of charge to the public.

Adolph covers Genesee, Oakland, Washtenaw counties and north of Roscommon county, which includes the Upper Peninsula and most of the northern half of the Lower Peninsula.

Network from 8 to 8:30 a.m., resentation from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Door prizes and shout outs at 9 a.m. Registration donation is $5 for Members and $10 for Non-members. Register call 248-215-7099 or ortonville@northoaklandchambers.com