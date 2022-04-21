United Kingdom youth arrested in area school threats

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-A minor in the United Kingdom has been arrested and taken into custody in connection with a threat of a shooting at Brandon, Oxford and Lake Orion High Schools on April 8.

“He is a legal resident of England, and that same minor was committing the same threats across the UK as the United States, by way of using an app to pull up alternate phone numbers to make it look like those threats were coming from other states,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander .

On April 8, after deeming the threats to be not legitimate, the case was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff Internet Crimes Division.

The caller in the Brandon threat claimed there was a man in a black truck in the parking lot with an AR-15 gun and he was going to shoot up the school. Detectives called the number back and the person who answered claimed to be Nathan Crumbly and refused to give his location.

The same number used to call Brandon was used to call Lake Orion and Oxford schools to place threats.

The call came into the central office for Brandon, and all of the district buildings were placed on a lockdown around 1:15 p.m. The person who took the call said the man sounded frantic on the phone, and that the phone number was from Hudson, FL. She questioned the person, asking if he had the correct school, but he provided no additional information before hanging up.

The phone number was found to not have come from a cell phone provider, but from an app. All information was forwarded to the Oakland County Computer Crimes division to determine a possible suspect. No suspect was located in the area, and all schools were released from lockdown. Parents were also advised of the incident.

“Our Internet Crimes unit was able to do some work, including working with the UK in arresting the individual,” said Glover. “He is the one responsible for the threats here.”

Law enforcement in the UK also contacted OCSO to see how many resources were used to seek reimbursement for those resources and manpower.

“Twenty- cars responded to Brandon alone, and England is seeking cost recovery for those efforts,” he said. “This was not somebody local, and even as far away as he is, the long arm of the law will reach you at some point.”