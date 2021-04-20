Vicki Denning

DENNING, VICKI GAY of Oxford, Michigan, died on April 20, 2021. She was 74.

Vicki was born July 14, 1946 in Southfield, Michigan to the late Sydney and Jeanette (nee: Irvine) Partridge. She is survived by three children, Shannon (Jimmy) Collins, Christopher Denning and Colleen (Jayson) Rumball; three grandchildren, Alexandra Collins, Chloe Collins and Mea Collins. Vicki was an avid animal lover, enjoying her horses. Most recently her horse Kali. She was a devoted pet sitter, watching many animals while people were out of town thru her company Comfy Critters. She especially found comfort with her own dog, Katie as she would gently sit on her lap. A memorial service will be held at a later date with a BBQ at the Rumball Farm. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the K9 Rescue League www.K9stray.com To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com