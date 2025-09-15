Village council OKs new assisted living facility

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— On Monday night the Goodrich Village Council OK’d the construction of three phases of an assisted living facility in the 8000 block of Putnam Ave. The vote supported the planning commission’s recommendation. Construction is expected to begin later this fall.

The three 15,558 square feet buildings will be on 3.9 acres of 8.9 acres of vacant property along Putman Ave. Each building will include 20 beds for residents and employ 21 caregivers.

Built by Family Construction of Goodrich, the new facility will be owned by Joe Davis, who along with his wife Jamie are Registered Nurses and are currently managing and operating Anchored Heart, 11274 Hill Road, Goodrich which they opened in 2023. The Hill Road facility is licensed for six aged residents with all the comforts of home providers in 3,400 square feet of living space.

“We live and breath assisted living,” said Joe at the village meeting. “We’ve been full and have a wait list, we are looking to fill the demand for assisted living in this community. We are excited to be grounded here, we have two children in the school district and one who just graduated.”

Anchored Heart was named Best of the Best in 2024 and 2025 by The Citizen.

“We do have an aging population,” said Shannon McCafferty, village council president. “I think it’s nice we can have someplace that’s just not designated to memory care. But, someplace our loved one can go that doesn’t want to leave the community. And, run by folks that live in the community and know this community.”

Currently, phase one will be assisted living, said Joe.

“We will look at phase two and three to see where the demand is for independent living,” he said. “What we found is that the elderly, is they want a purpose, something to look forward to, such as activities.”