Village council takes aim at three ordinances

Goodrich — On Monday night the Village Council discussed during a public hearing three ordinances under consideration for the village. The ordinances were introduced and discussed with further deliberation expected at 6 p.m. April 14, during the village council meeting. Copies of the ordinances are available.

Under consideration is a Business Licensing Ordinance to regulate businesses within the village to protect public health, safety, and welfare; ensure compliance with applicable laws and promote the economic well-being of the community. Licenses will be valid for one year.

Shannon McCafferty, village president said the village had some issues contacting business owners.

“Not having contact information is a concern,” she said. “A business license would provide a point of contact and allows us to know what businesses are within the village and better promote the village.”

McCafferty added that it can be a matter of public safety knowing what type of business is operating within the village.

The Atlas Township Fire Department also supported the idea.

“A licensing ordinance would help make sure businesses and individuals operating within the village meet specific standards and requirements promoting public safety, health and welfare,” said Ed Klimek, Atlas Township assistant fire chief. “Chief Bullen and I have met with Village Code Enforcement Officer, Laura Alexander and have been in contact with her several times this year. The business could have chemicals or other material that may be a safety factor for the public.”

Klimek, who will be stepping in as the new Atlas Township Fire Chief in April, hopes to continue working with Alexander in an effort to see all Goodrich businesses are compliant with the standards the village requires.

A similar safety issue prompted a proposal for an ordinance for regulating the storage of batteries within the Village of Goodrich. The need is to protect the public health, safety, and the environment by reducing potential hazards associated with improper storage.

“People need to be informed of what to do with their batteries,” said David Lucik, village council member and former code enforcement officer. “Where do you take them? Where do you store them?”

Lucik said these ordinances are difficult to enforce without educating residents first.

Klimek provided an example of the now popular electric bicycle which requires a battery as a possible risk.

“Often residents park the E-bikes in their garage,” said Klimek. “They could short circuit and damage the battery structure. This could pose a fire hazard if they are damaged. Since they are stored inside a structure are a concern.”

The final ordinance considered provides a safety element along with aesthetics of the village.

An ordinance aims to regulate vehicle repair activities in residential zones to preserve the visual appeal, safety, and overall quality of life within the Village of Goodrich. All vehicles parked in a front yard, side yard or back yard shall be licensed. Performing vehicle repairs that exceed 96 hours in duration is prohibited. Parking or storing vehicles that are inoperable, unregistered, or unlicensed or not currently being repaired is prohibited in front, side or back yards.

“This is not a new ordinance,” said Lucik. “We are tweaking an existing ordinance. If you have two cars in your driveway and you’re working on one, it needs a license.”

McCafferty also supports the car repair ordinance.

“I don’t want to look at my neighbors working on vehicles in their driveway for more than a week,” she said.