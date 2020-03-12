Village eyes speed signs

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council considered the purchase of two solar powered radar speed signs. The council voted 5-0 to seek further quotes for the purchase of the signs due to cost.

The council was quoted $7,633 for two Solar Power Radar Signs, 13 inch full matrix display which can read speeds of a vehicle on streets up to 600 feet away.

The purpose is to slow drivers down in village streets.

“My thought behind (the signs) if it’s feasible, (is that) I hear from residents on Ridge and Hegel roads by the golf course coming into town and all through town, everybody flies through here,” said Tim Light, village council president pro-tem. “(The signs) are a way to bring awareness to the fact that the (speed) drops to 25 mph. Especially down on Ridge Road.”

Shannon McCafferty, village council president agreed.

“If anything there is a serious revenue for them to be gotten on Ridge Road,” said McCafferty. “Any even on East Hegel Road heading toward Hadley.”

In 2018 the Ortonville Village Council purchased two mobile radar speed signs at a cost of $5,790. The electronic signs are located on Mill and Church streets.