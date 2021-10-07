Village fund balance higher

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-Aaron Stevens, a CPA with Maner Costerisan, presented the annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 at Monday’s village council meeting.

The village board voted 6-0 to approve the audit. Councilmember Keith Dylus was absent with notice.

According to the audit, the revenues for the fiscal year 2020-21 were $503,688 with expenditures of $386,667, bringing the fund balance up $117,021 and the total to $505,785. The unassigned fund balance is $493,002.

“As you can see, you’re doing very well,” said Stevens.

The unassigned fund balance makes up 128 percent of total expenditures. That percentage has steadily been increasing since 2018, when it was below 40 percent of expenditures.