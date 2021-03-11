Village holiday lights funding

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-The village council voted 4-0 on Monday night to contribute up to $1,300 for a portion of the cost to install and remove the village holiday/Christmas decorations on Hegel Road and M-15.

Goodrich Lion’s Club requested the village and Atlas Township to split the $2,600 cost of installing and removing the holiday Christmas decorations in the village. Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator said for many years the Goodrich Lion’s Club members installed and removed the decorations. However, over the past few years the task has become increasingly difficult for many of the members.

“The Lions Club obtained three bids,” said Wilkerson. The Lion’s Club will maintain and store the decorations. Atlas Township is expected to discuss the funding on March 15.