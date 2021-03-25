Village manager offer extended

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- During the Monday night meeting, the council voted 6-1 to extend an offer to Ryan Madis the position of village manager, contingent on background checks and health screenings. Council member Kay Green voted against the offer.

“There’s so much that happens in local government and I’m excited about all the things happening in Ortonville and I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Madis, from his home in Houghton Lake.

The village manager position has been open following the resignation of Dale Stuart last year.

Madis is currently the community development fellow in Oscoda Township, where he is finalizing the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification, in addition to updating the Master Plan, redesigning the township website, and aid in FAA Spaceport licensure. Madis graduated from the University of Michigan in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in History concentration, and from Western Michigan University in 2020 with a Masters degree in Public Administration. Madis is a Marysville, Mich. native.

Madis would not begin as manager until the middle of May. Some members of the council were concerned with this, as well as the fact the personnel committee brought forward only one candidate. “I did share that concern on the personnel committee, that council may question why we only brought forward one candidate,” said council member Larry Hayden. “But after looking at the other candidates, really, there was not a second choice candidate that all of us felt was not really as good of a fit.”

It was discussed the possibility of reposting the job, but was ultimately not decided on.

“He’s a go-getter, just from speaking with him during our interviews,” said council man Tony Randazzo. “I really think he would do great for the village.”