Village of Goodrich inks new county sewer deal

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the village council voted 5-0 to move forward with an agreement to join in the funding and usage with Atlas, Grand Blanc and Davison townships along with the Northwestern Oakland Drain Drainage District for construction of the Kearsley Creek Interceptor North (KCI).

The $33 million project, projected to begin in the spring of 2023 will provide public sewer service to some areas and add sewer capacity to other communities where it may be insufficient.

The cost of the project facilities of the KCI will require local financing estimated at $15,090,000, which will be financed by one or more series of bonds.

The Village of Goodrich will use 300 units at 3.62 percent of the cost or about $546,258;Atlas Township will use 800 sewer units at 9.67 percent of the cost or $1,459,203; Davison Township 1,000 sewer units at 12.08 percent of the cost or $1,822,872. The balance will be used by Grand Blanc Township with 6,176 sewer units at 74.63 percent of the cost or $9,319,584.

“Genesee County will provide the bonding,” said Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator. “The village will then repay the county for their share.”

The sewer project is just one of several projects that qualify to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Signed into in March 2021, the fund provides $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The village currently has about $200,000 in ARPA funds that could be used on local projects if the council wishes. The funds must be used by 2025.

In addition, the new portion of the village sewer project will be separated from the township portion.