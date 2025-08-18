Village property value for proposed township fire station discussed

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— On Monday night the Goodrich Village Council discussed the fair market value of a 5.4 acre parcel of property currently owned by the village. The parcel, located north of East Hegel Road just East of M-15 bordering Fairview subdivision, is under consideration as a proposed site for a new Atlas Township Fire Hall.

A town hall meeting will be scheduled for later this summer for village residents to discuss details for the proposed project.

Following recent village and township discussions regarding the property, a comparative market analysis was conducted suggesting the value of the Hegel Road property to be $120,000. The plan to build a new fire hall on the property would include Atlas Township purchasing the parcel. However, no decision or price was agreed upon.

“Our current plan is to get our current fire millage approved in 2026,” said Jim Busch, Atlas Township supervisor. “This is a five to 10 year project, we need to start now and purchase property.”

The current fire hall constructed in the early 1990s, about two blocks from the original hall site at 8081 Clarence St., could be repurposed for a municipal activity center or sold with the funds used to purchase the new facility.

Busch said there is consideration of property outside the village near Perry Road and M-15, however it’s not a preferred location.

“The property in the township would increase response times to the south side of the township,” he said. “We’re trying to stay in the center (of the township) that’s why we’re focusing on the village. That’s the best option for the township including all the residents in the village.”

Township and fire officials say the current fire hall location is spaced out since trucks are now getting larger due to state and federal requirements. In addition, the township population jumped by 4.5% since 2010 according to the recent census.

In August 2021, the village council voted 3-1 to purchase the 5.4 acres of property in the village that was tax reverted from Genesee County.

According to the Genesee County Office of the Treasurer, no taxes were paid on the property from 2017-2020. The total amount owed was $4,918 with $2,186 interest and fees for a total cost to the village of $7,104.