Village road paving project eyed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- At a special meeting on Aug. 27, the village council approved, 7-0, to have a topographic survey done for the pavement plan for Hummer Lake Road between Crescent Hills Drive and Evergreen Ridge.

“We’re basically going to do a resurfacing, but with some drainage and some protection for those items,” said village manager Dale Stuart. “We’re not tearing the road down to its base to repave, so for that reason, we’re not disturbing that underlying drainage.”

Part of the reason for the paving is that at the base of the hill, water pools, which can cause damage to the road.