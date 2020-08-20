Village, school board November ballots set

By David Fleet

Editor

On the Nov. 3 general election ballot several non-partisan Goodrich and Ortonville village council seats along with Goodrich and Brandon board of education trustees will be decided.

The Village of Ortonville has three-four year term councilmember seats open. Candidates for the three seats are Mark Butzu, Ana Cole, Melanie Nivelt, Anthony Randazzo, Coleen Skornicka, Ron Sutton and Greg Yourst.

Two incumbents Tonja Brice and Dan Eschmann will vie for a two year village council president seat.

The Brandon School Board has four- four year seats up for election, but only three candidates are running, Rebecca Haynes, Lisa Kavalhun and Hilary Stockoski.

In Genesee County, the Goodrich School Board has three-six year terms open. There are three candidates seeking three seats Incumbents Jeff Brown and Kurt Schulte will seek reelection, while appointed trustee Tim Zirnhelt will not run. Ginny Yuschak is also on the ballot.

In Goodrich, the village council will take on a new look in 2021. Two four year seats and one two year seat are up as three incumbents, President Shannon McCafferty, Tim Barraco and Tim Light will not seek reelection. The two top vote getters will have four year terms while the third place will have a two year term. On the ballot are Keith Walworth, Edmond Simeone, Mellissa Schluentz and James Moore.