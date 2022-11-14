Village speed awareness signs installed, activated

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — The message is simple and direct, slow down.

Earlier this month, two solar powered speed aware signs for East Hegel and Ridge Roads were installed and activated on Nov. 4.

By a 5-0 vote the council OK’d the purchase of the two at a cost of $3,740 each.

The 13 inch Radarsign brand display features a “Slow Down” and “Too Fast” speeder alert messages, plus three levels of flashing speeds. Also, the Street Smart Data collection system provides weekly, daily, hourly and 1/2 hour data of vehicles.

“The new radar sign on Hegel Road is making a tremendous change for drivers coming into town headed westbound,” said Melissa Schluentz, village councilperson. “It was a big financial obligation by the council that has been so greatly appreciated by residents in the area. Thank you Village Department of Public Works for installing, and thank you residents for the new awareness of the 25 miles an hour.”

The data includes the number of speeders, average speeds, peak speeds, 50th and 85th percentile.

The speed awareness signs are just one tool to curb speeding in the community. In September, the Genesee County Sheriff Office purchased and installed the new radar Stalker Lidar RLR on the cars assigned to patrol the township. The laser guns bounce a narrow beam off a moving vehicle to measure its speed in as little as half a second and up to a mile away.

“Policing is more than just stopping people going to work and school,” said Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff. “It’s part of it, but we focus on more than just speed. There’s also red lights, stop signs, reckless driving, and seat belt enforcement on the roadway to name a few.”

In November 2021 high-tech security cameras were installed on all school buses in the Goodrich School District. Every bus in the fleet has been equipped with two cameras outside and the recording starts when the bus does. Key in the new safety equipment is a camera located near the articulating stop sign located on the drivers side front of the bus.

“The camera will capture any car or pedestrians coming or going,” said Laurie VanSumeren, school district technology director.

“The camera covers a big area on the side of the bus. Then inside the bus there are fish eyes which capture the drivers and all the passenger movements, as well as loading and unloading of students. In addition, other lenses are inside the bus that will allow the viewer to look down into the seats. You can zoom right in on the subject and it also contains audio.”