Village speed signs

By David Fleet
Editor
Goodrich-On Monday night, by a 5-0 vote the council OK’d the purchase of two solar speed aware signs for East Hegel and Ridge roads for $3,740 each.
The 13 inch Radarsign brand display features a “Slow Down” and “Too Fast” speeder alert messages, plus three levels of flashing speeds. Also, the Street Smart Data collection system provides weekly, daily, hourly and 1/2 hour data of vehicles. The data includes the number of speeders, average speeds, peak speeds, 50th and 85th percentile.
“The signs provide options to be shut down over a specific miles per hour,” said Keith Walworth, councilman.
Walworth said that often drivers or youth will use the speed sign just to see how fast the can drive.
By David Fleet