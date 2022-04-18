Village speed signs

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night, by a 5-0 vote the council OK’d the purchase of two solar speed aware signs for East Hegel and Ridge roads for $3,740 each.

The 13 inch Radarsign brand display features a “Slow Down” and “Too Fast” speeder alert messages, plus three levels of flashing speeds. Also, the Street Smart Data collection system provides weekly, daily, hourly and 1/2 hour data of vehicles. The data includes the number of speeders, average speeds, peak speeds, 50th and 85th percentile.

“The signs provide options to be shut down over a specific miles per hour,” said Keith Walworth, councilman.

Walworth said that often drivers or youth will use the speed sign just to see how fast the can drive.