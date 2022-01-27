Village voters to decide on marijuana shops

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- In August, voters in the village will be able to decide if marijuana establishments will be allowed in the village limits.

The council voted 4-1 to a resolution to submit an ordinance change for the August election. The move comes after a lawsuit from Ortonville Residents for Action received enough signatures on a petition to put the ordinance change on the ballot and a judge ordered it be put on the ballot for the next regular election.

“As discussed, it will be on an upcoming ballot,” said village manager Ryan Madis. “They have identified the Aug. 2 as their preferred date.”

The proposed ordinance would replace the one currently in effect that does not allow for marijuana establishments within village limits.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, and municipalities that did not want establishments in their jurisdiction had to put ordinances in place to opt out of allowing them.

Ortonville originally passed this ordinance in March of 2019 with a 5-2 vote, and the ordinance was challenged in March of 2021. At that time, the village council voted unanimously to keep the current ordinance in place. However, the Ortonville Residents for Action sued the village to put the measure on a ballot for residents to decide.

“My big thing would be, if we’re going to a vote, I’d like to see this on a November ballot,” said councilman Pat George, who voted against the resolution on the grounds that it would be for the August election.

The August election was chosen by both parties in the lawsuit as it is a gubernatorial primary election, which garners more voters than the other option, which was May of this year.

The other issue brought up by members of the council was concerns about the ballot language and the legality of it, as it says that, if passed, the village could not change or amend the ordinance for a year.

“I feel we need to have Ryan confirm this,” said councilman Larry Hayden. “This resolution is just saying ‘does the village want to adopt an ordinance’ but I’d like to know if we can challenge the basis of this is we don’t believe it’s valid that we cannot change it for a period of time. We still have to put it on the ballot, but if, somehow it does pass, are we able to challenge some of the terms of this?”

The official ballot language still has yet to be approved, and the ordinance will not cost the village money as it will be during a primary election and does not require a special election to be called.