Village weed free

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- No weed sales in the village.

On Jan. 14, the village council voted 5-0 to adopt Ordinance 19-1 for the prohibition of marijuana establishments. The vote comes after a special meeting last November when the village council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution to prohibit marijuana establishments within the boundaries of the village.

The resolution followed a new state law that went into effect Dec. 6 after voters decided to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use on Nov. 6 by a 56-44 percent margin. Michigan is now the first state in the Midwest to offer legalized weed. In 2008 Michigan voters OK’d medical marijuana. In the village, Proposal 1 followed state voters and approved recreational weed 510 yes to 440 no.

Of 1,429 registered voters 67 percent cast ballots.

Several residents and council members addressed the changes recreational marijuana would have on the community during the public hearing.

“We were advised by our council to decide now (on marijuana establishments), “ said Council member Doug McAbee. “We would have no say if we did nothing (regarding the recreational marijuana).

I had people (residents) call me both yes and no (for selling marijuana in the village), it was a pretty even split.”

Council President Shannon McCafferty also said residents responded the marijuana ordinance.

“I had one conversation with a resident who was for it, who thought it would be a good thing to bring to the village. I had more conversations with people. As a resident I don’t want to see marijuana shops set up within the village.”

“We’ve got a bunch of bars (in the village),” said a resident during the meeting. “I’d rather see people smoking weed than drinking.”

In December Brandon Township trustees OK’d the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit marijuana establishments within the boundaries of the township with a 4-3 vote.

In November the Atlas township board of trustees voted 5-0 to prohibit all marijuana establishments within the boundaries of the township.