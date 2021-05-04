Virginia Gentry

Virginia M. Gentry, 89, passed through Heaven’s Gate on May 1, 2021.

Virginia was born on May 2, 1931, to Alvin S. and Virginia A. Olmsted, in Detroit, Michigan.

She graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1949. Married Robert W. Gentry on August 19, 1950. Married 32 years, they raised 5 children, Janice, David, Rebecca, Brian and Elizabeth.

Virginia retired from Rochester Community Schools. She and her loving partner of 26 years, Dale Richmond, were very active members of the Ortonville United Methodist Church. She was a 24 year member of the Oxford Garden Club and enjoyed her beautiful gardens and yard.

Virginia is survived by her children, Janice (Tim Egres) Gentry, David Gentry, Rebecca (David) Dawley, and Elizabeth Trombley. Her 12 grand children, and her 17 great grandchildren, her loving partner’s children, Lori (Mike) Cross, Cindy Fox and Dale (Kim) Richmond II.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Brian and her beloved partner, Dale Richmond.

A service celebrating Virginia will be held at the Ortonville United Methodist Church. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Graveside service will follow at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

A service celebrating Virginia will be held at the Ortonville United Methodist Church. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Graveside service will follow at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.