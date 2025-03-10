Volunteers needed for Teens & Seniors Rocking & Raking

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Teens & Seniors Rocking & Raking through the Edna Burton Senior Center is set for April 26.

Forms will be available at Brandon Township offices, Village offices, Brandon Township Library, and the EBSC by the end of January. Registration forms must be submitted to the senior center no late than Friday, April 4, 2025.

Registration forms to volunteer will also be available at the same time and they will be available at the above places along with the Brandon High School and the Brandon Middle School.