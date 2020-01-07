Vonna Reins

Vonna Ann Reins; age 84; went to be with the LORD on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Vonna entered this life on April 19, 1935. She is survived by her adoring husband Corwin “Cory” Reins; daughters and grandchildren Vickie (Jim) Gentry, Terrie (Jim) Sutton, Kim (Jeff) Langelier, Jami Howitt, Heather (Mike) Schiller and C.J. Sutton; great grandchildren Christopher, Raven, Hailey, Noah, Emme and Alaina; great-great granddaughters Karsyn and Scarlett; her brother Wayne (Delores) Denslow; beloved niece Mary Lynne; and many extended family and friends. Vonna was blessed to have had two 5-generations photos taken with her beloved family. Vonna loved being with her family, cooking, telling jokes and playing poker. She was a very talented artist and her paintings were featured in local art shows and adorn the walls of many family and friends. Vonna was truly a “Mom to all” to anyone that became a part of her life and she will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.